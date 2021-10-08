Man dies in industrial incident at Suffolk plastic packaging factory

A man has died following an industrial incident in Suffolk.

Officers were called to the Berry M&H Ltd plastic packaging factory in Benacre Road in Ellough near Beccles just before 9pm on Thursday night after being told that an employee needed urgent medical help.

The man, who was aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now conducting a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive into the circumstances leading to his death.