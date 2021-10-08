MK Dons boss Liam Manning named League One Manager of the Month

MK Dons boss Liam Manning has been named the League One Manager of the Month for September.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a brilliant first month in charge of the club, picking up 11 points.

His team also scored 10 goals during the month and are now sixth in the League One table.

Manning took over at the Dons in August following the departure of Russell Martin to Swansea City.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to win this award but it’s important for me to highlight that this is a collective effort,” Manning said.

“It’s been a really good start to the season for us but it’s a long season - we have to keep pushing and fighting to sustain our level of performance and continue producing results for the Football Club.”