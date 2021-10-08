Northamptonshire firefighters to teach bar and restaurant staff life-saving water rescue skills
Northamptonshire firefighters are to help teach bar and restaurant staff life-saving water rescue skills.
Working with the RNLI, they'll be taking their Waterside Responder scheme across the county.
Crews will work with businesses based near water and teach staff how to respond if someone falls in.
The scheme was originally trialled in the Tyne and Wear area, where five potential drowning victims were rescued between 2018 and 2020 as a result of the training delivered by firefighters.
Bars and restaurants will receive free kits, including things like throw lines, to help assist anyone in difficulty in the water.
Si Bristow, Water Safety Education Manager for the North and East at the RNLI, helped deliver the training to various fire crews in Northamptonshire.
