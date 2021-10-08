Northamptonshire firefighters are to help teach bar and restaurant staff life-saving water rescue skills.

Working with the RNLI, they'll be taking their Waterside Responder scheme across the county.

Crews will work with businesses based near water and teach staff how to respond if someone falls in.

Crews will work with businesses near the water. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The scheme was originally trialled in the Tyne and Wear area, where five potential drowning victims were rescued between 2018 and 2020 as a result of the training delivered by firefighters.

Bars and restaurants will receive free kits, including things like throw lines, to help assist anyone in difficulty in the water.

It's a vital skill to learn. A lot of pubs on water could be in a rural location and far away for our crews to get to, so just giving establishments these skills to help somebody in the water will buy them some time and increase their chances of survival. Darren Carson, Prevention Team Leader at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

The RNLI is helping to provide the training. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Si Bristow, Water Safety Education Manager for the North and East at the RNLI, helped deliver the training to various fire crews in Northamptonshire.

We've delivered an overview of the training package in terms of the information that they would give to participants in the community. They've been looking at prevention and response, how to look after themselves from a welfare perspective and how to initiate a conversation with someone who they think may be in trouble. They will now go and roll this out to establishments around the open water. Si Bristow, Water Safety Education Manager for the North and East at the RNLI

Read more: