Southend-born MP James Brokenshire dies aged 53 after lengthy cancer battle

Essex-born MP James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Mr Brokenshire, who was born in Southend-and-Sea and described himself as a "former Essex boy" on his Twitter account, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

He stepped down as security minister in July after telling prime minister Boris Johnson that his recovery was taking "longer than expected".

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup then revealed in August that his cancer had progressed and he would be starting a new line of treatment.

His health deteriorated further in recent days and he had been in hospital since Sunday.

His family said in a statement on Twitter: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of James Brokenshire MP at the age of 53.

"James died peacefully at Darent Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside.

"James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley & Sidcup for the past 11 years.

"But most importantly, he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

"He had been in hospital since Sunday after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

"We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy's & St Thomas' in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the past three-and-a-half years.

"We would also ask that our privacy as a family is respected at this time."

Responding to the announcement of the passing of James Brokenshire MP, Cllr James Jamieson, Chairman of the Local Government Association, said:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of James Brokenshire. On behalf of the whole of local government, I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends today at this hugely difficult time.

“Councils will remember James fondly as our Secretary of State. He stood up for the interests of councils and communities with the same integrity and passion that characterised him as a person.

“He was a thoroughly decent man, a real gentleman, and showed remarkable bravery in the face of his illness. He will be sadly missed.”