Foxton Scarecrow Festival is an outstanding success!

With a giant Gruffalo on show it was easy to spot that the theme for this year's Scarecrow Festival in Foxton near Cambridge was "books".

And there were lots of literary themed scarecrows to spot for visitors following the trail including a Hungry Caterpillar.

There was also all of the characters from the children's favourite Room On The Broom.

One of the characters from Room on the Broom Credit: ITV Anglia

Residents had also made a Willy Wonka in his Great Glass Elevator, a prince trying to hack his way through the bushes to get to Sleeping Beauty, a boating scene from Swallows and Amazons and a scene from The Tiger Who Came to Tea.