Men hospitalised after stabbing on popular Norwich clubbing street

Two men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a knife attack on Prince of Wales Road in the early hours of Saturday (9 October) morning.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing outside Bar and Beyond just before 12:35 am.

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Prince of Wales Road, in the city centre, has a number of bars and nightclubs and is popular part of Norwich nightlife.

Norfolk police are now asking anyone who was on the road and witnessed the stabbing to come forward with information.