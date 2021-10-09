Norfolk dad gets £10,000 donation from Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig has donated £10,000 to three fathers, including one from Norfolk, who are on a charity walk in memory of their three daughters, who each took their own lives.
Tim Owen, from King’s Lynn, is part of the group called 3 Dads Walking.
They set off on a 300 mile walk between each of their homes to raise money for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity.
Tim is doing the walk in memory of his daughter Emily who took her life in March 2020.
Tim along with Andy Airey, from Cumbria and Mike Palmer, from Greater Manchester say the donation from Daniel Craig was a welcome surprise.
The team had no idea the large donation was from James Bond initially, but charity teams traced it and were told by Daniel Craig's management that it was from him.
After departing Greater Manchester the trio are walking 20 miles a day south until they reach King’s Lynn on Saturday 23 October.