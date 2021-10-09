Norfolk dad gets £10,000 donation from Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig has donated £10,000 to three fathers, including one from Norfolk, who are on a charity walk in memory of their three daughters, who each took their own lives.

Tim Owen, from King’s Lynn, is part of the group called 3 Dads Walking.

They set off on a 300 mile walk between each of their homes to raise money for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity.

Tim is doing the walk in memory of his daughter Emily who took her life in March 2020.

Tim along with Andy Airey, from Cumbria and Mike Palmer, from Greater Manchester say the donation from Daniel Craig was a welcome surprise.

Daniel Craig has clearly been moved by the indescribable pain we and our families are suffering and wants to help us to bring something positive out of the utter devastation of losing a child to suicide. We'd like to say a big thank you to Daniel and every single person who has supported us so far. Andy Airey

The team had no idea the large donation was from James Bond initially, but charity teams traced it and were told by Daniel Craig's management that it was from him.

It's been done very discreetly, it was us that traced it back to Daniel Craig rather than his management coming to us ton say this is what he's done, which makes it all the more fantastic. He wasn't looking for any thanks, he just wanted to make the donation to make the difference. Peter Holland, Papyrus

After departing Greater Manchester the trio are walking 20 miles a day south until they reach King’s Lynn on Saturday 23 October.