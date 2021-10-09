Southend United fire managers after dismal season

Southend United have ‘relieved’ manager Phil Brown and assistant manager Craig Fagan of their duties.

It comes after the Shrimpers lost four nil to Chesterfield earlier today (October 9).

Fans stormed the pitch calling for Chairman Ron Martin to resign.

Fans took to the pitch to call for Southend's chairman to resign Credit: Luke Dennis @LDennis95

In an official statement the club said they are now searching for a new manager.

Phil Brown has been 'relieved' of his duties

Angry fans have been protesting against the Chairman for some time now. Earlier this year Southend were relegated, making it the first time in more than 100 years they dropped out of the football league.