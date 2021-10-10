Breakdown of sexual abuse claims against serving police officers in the Anglia region
Freedom of information requests have revealed sexual assault claims against serving police officers from forces across our region recorded between 2016 and 2020.
31 forces responded to the information request from RADAR.
Some claims related to more than one officer, though an officer could also be
involved in more than one case.
Bedfordshire Police
3 claims against male officers
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
10 claims, relating to 15 officers
Male (9), female (4), unknown (2)
Hertfordshire Constabulary
27 claims - but sex breakdown only provided for the 26 officers involved in 24
closed cases
Male (21), female (1), unknown (4)<
Norfolk Constabulary
9 claims
Male (seven), unknown (2)
Suffolk Constabulary
14 claims, relating to 18 officers<
Male (14), female (1), unknown (3)