Freedom of information requests have revealed sexual assault claims against serving police officers from forces across our region recorded between 2016 and 2020.

31 forces responded to the information request from RADAR.

Some claims related to more than one officer, though an officer could also be

involved in more than one case.

Bedfordshire Police

3 claims against male officers

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

10 claims, relating to 15 officers

Male (9), female (4), unknown (2)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

27 claims - but sex breakdown only provided for the 26 officers involved in 24

closed cases

Male (21), female (1), unknown (4)<

Norfolk Constabulary

9 claims

Male (seven), unknown (2)

Suffolk Constabulary

14 claims, relating to 18 officers<

Male (14), female (1), unknown (3)