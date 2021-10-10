Going bonkers for conkers: World championship takes place
Watch more from Stuart Leithes
It might not be the most well known sport but every year people from across the country descend on the village of Southwick in Northamptonshire to take part in… The World Conker Championship.
As with all great sporting events, muskets were fired to announce its launch earlier today (10 October).
Hundreds of participants and spectators gathered on the village green, with people fighting out to become the overall conker conqueror.
The world championships took a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers were delighted to be back this year.
Hear what some contestants thought of the event
All you need to know about conkers
How to play conkers
How to play conkers
First you'll need to find the conkers. Organisers say big, round and shiny ones are best.
Get them ready by drilling a hole in the conker (or getting an adult to!) and putting some string through it.
Then choose the player to go first.
The person whose conker is being hit first must let it hang down still from their hand at a height the striker chooses.
The striker then strikes their conker with yours. They are allowed three shots before its the turn of the other player.
If the strings tangle, the first player to call "snags" gets an extra shot.
The game is won when one conker has been destroyed.
Is there a referee?
Is there a referee?
Yes, kind of.
If you're playing it between friends you can either trust each other or make sure someone is keeping watch to make sure there is no cheating.
At the world championships there are lots of volunteers keeping the games going.
Stewards make sure rules are followed, the ringmaster ensures hold ups are kept to a minimum and the chief umpire has overall say.
Can anyone take part?
Can anyone take part?
Yes.
There's even a junior competition for five to 17 year olds to take part in.
To sign up visit the 2022 World Conker Championships website and fill in the entry form.