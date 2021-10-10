Going bonkers for conkers: World championship takes place

Play video

Watch more from Stuart Leithes

It might not be the most well known sport but every year people from across the country descend on the village of Southwick in Northamptonshire to take part in… The World Conker Championship.

As with all great sporting events, muskets were fired to announce its launch earlier today (10 October).

Hundreds of participants and spectators gathered on the village green, with people fighting out to become the overall conker conqueror.

The start of the big day. Credit: ITV Anglia

The world championships took a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers were delighted to be back this year.

It’s a tremendous privilege. It’s great to be back, especially since the last two competitions we had here were fairly wet. We’ve been guaranteed sunshine today and it’s great to have everything here again today. James Packer, Chairman of the World Conker Championships

Hear what some contestants thought of the event

Play video

Credit: ITV Anglia