Man killed in Bedfordshire crash as police fear more casualties

A man has died in a crash near a Bedfordshire village. Police fear there could be more casualties.

Police were called in the early hours of the morning (10 October) to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision near the A5.

Emergency services attended the scene following reports of a car alight in a field near Heath and Reach.

Bedfordshire Police say they are working to find out what happened in this ‘very complex investigation’.

We believe that there may be a number of other casualties in the vehicle and our specialist officers are currently working as quickly as possible with other emergency services to establish who was involved in what is a very complex investigation. Bedfordshire Police

As no formal identification has taken place, specially trained officers are working with families they believe have a connection to the incident.

Road closures have been put in place on the A5 from Hockliffe to Great Brickhill in both directions, including Woburn Road and Sheep Lane.

Roads are expected to be closed for some time.