Teenager charged after Norwich stabbing

An 18-year-old has been charged after a stabbing on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

Police say Thomas James, of Marlborough Road, Norwich has been charged with three counts of Grievous Bodily Harm and possession of a bladed weapon.

Norfolk Constabulary were called to the attack, just outside of Bar And Beyond, in the early hours of Saturday 9 October.

Two men were taken to hospital with knife wounds but have been discharged.

Thomas James has been remanded in police custody, and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday (11 October).