A journey through space weather

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Aisling Creevey about space weather

On Monday 11 October, a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is expected to arrive at Earth.

These CMEs are described as large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. They burst out from the sun and travel very fast, reaching the Earth in as little as 15-18 hours.

The Met Office says that the CMEs it is expecting today are likely to result in Minor to Moderate geomagnetic storms with enhanced auroral activity across much of Scotland.

But don't get too excited, the Met Office is predicting cloud may get in the way of our space weather watching.