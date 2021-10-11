Axe wielding St Neots burglar jailed

A man who smashed his way into a St Neots home using an axe has been jailed.

Police were called by “terrified” occupants in the early hours of 24 July as 58-year-old Andrew Moser began using an axe to get into their home.

Moser then tried to attack the man inside the building.

The man managed to wrestle the axe from Moser and get out of the house.

Moser pled guilty to aggravated burglary with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Andrew Moser was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts to two years and four months behind bars.