Driver who killed WW2 Paratrooper sentenced to jail

A driver who knocked down a WW2 paratrooper, who later died from his injuries, has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Ricardas Prismantas, 54, struck 95-year-old Alonzo Smart at 10mph as he pushed a small shopping trolley across Carter Street, in Fordham.

The incident took place on the morning of 2 December 2019. That morning the veteran was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with a serious head injury and rib fractures, but was later discharged to a local rehabilitation centre in Newmarket.

Prismantas was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Further checks revealed he was driving while uninsured and disqualified, with his disqualification due to end that month.

Just a few weeks later Alonzo Smart started to deteriorate. He died on 2 January 2020. A doctor noted his cause of death as bronchopneumonia due to his multiple injuries from the collision.

Alonzo, known by many locally as ‘Lon’, was a popular character in the Cambridgeshire village of Fordham. He could often be seen popping to the local Co-op.

As a paratrooper fighting in Europe during the world war, he also took part in the liberation of Singapore and after the war, served in Palestine and Malaysia.

Prismantas, from Northampton, was then charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified and causing death by driving while uninsured.

However he had left the country, and a European Arrest Warrant was issued. He was arrested in Lithuania and pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on 20 August after being extradited back to the UK.

Archangelo Power, mitigating, said the collision was a “terrible and tragic” accident caused by a momentary lapse of concentration.

He said Prismantas had been left “crushed” by the collision which cost an “elderly and much-loved local serviceman” his life, and added that he was genuinely remorseful.

Mr Power said his defendant had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and since then had spent his time in “23-hour lockdown” in HMP Peterborough.

He urged the Judge to consider a suspended sentence, adding that Prismantas “mistakenly believed” he was not disqualified from driving as he had changed addresses and the documentation had been sent to his old address.

He also added that Prismantas was eager to return to Lithuania as he was the only one to care for his 82-year-old mother.

The Judge sentenced Prismantas to one year in jail and an 18 month driving ban.