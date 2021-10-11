Four suspected dead after Bedfordshire crash

Police believe four people have died after a crash in Bedfordshire.

Officers were called in the early hours of Sunday 10 October to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision near the Flying Fox Roundabout on the A5.

They arrived to find a car on fire in a field near Heath and Reach.

Emergency services have been working nonstop since the crash to recover the vehicle and those who died in the collision.

While unsure exactly how many have died Acting Sergeant David Burstow says they ‘believe there were four people in the car’.

We are doing our work in a painstaking and dignified manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident. We believe there were four people in the car who sadly died in the collision. Acting Sergeant David Burstow

Damage can now be seen to the roundabout, with reports that the car went out of control there before leaving the road and landing in a field.

As no formal identification has taken place, specially trained officers are working with families they believe have a connection to the incident.

Flowers could be seen on the roundabout Credit: ITV Anglia

Anyone with dashcam footage around the time of the incident is being asked to come forward.