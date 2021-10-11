International Coming Out Day celebrated in East Anglia
People across East Anglia are celebrating International Coming Out day.
The day highlights people speaking about their sexuality or gender identity. First started in 1988, where hundreds of thousands marched on Washington DC, millions globally now recognise the event.
In Ely, Pip Gardner works at The Kite Trust, supporting LGBTQ+ young people.
Pip says the day is important to raise awareness of pressures that many LGBTQ+ people face.
Watch more: Pip speaks about people’s experiences during the pandemic
Tracy Martinez works with The Outhouse, which offers support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Essex.
Tracy says when people know their friend or family member has come out, they might be likely to support and understand others. Greater awareness could lead to greater acceptance.
Watch more: Tracy speaks about coming out
Coming out is a big decision for anyone who's questioned their sexuality. New research shows that concerns about safety and discrimination still play a large role in someone's decision to come out.
Telling anyone about your sexuality or gender identity is personal and complex, but there are organisations that are there to help.
Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:
Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help:
Mind offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.
Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
For more information on being LGBT+ or supporting someone in the LGBT+ community:
For more information on being LGBT+ or supporting someone in the LGBT+ community:
The Kite Trust support people up to the age of 25 in Cambridgeshire
Outhouse East support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Essex
Just Like Us: Just Like Us is a LGBT+ charity for young people. You can call them on 0300 365 5002.
Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline: Switchboard provide an information, support and referral service for lesbians, gay men and bisexual and trans people – and anyone considering issues around their sexuality and/or gender identity. Helpline: 0300 330 0630 (10-10 daily).
UK Black Pride: Europe’s largest celebration for African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQ people.