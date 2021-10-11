International Coming Out Day celebrated in East Anglia

People across East Anglia are celebrating International Coming Out day.

The day highlights people speaking about their sexuality or gender identity. First started in 1988, where hundreds of thousands marched on Washington DC, millions globally now recognise the event.

In Ely, Pip Gardner works at The Kite Trust, supporting LGBTQ+ young people.

Pip says the day is important to raise awareness of pressures that many LGBTQ+ people face.

Society expects people to be hetrosexual or cisgender. So there is this process of coming out, on a regular basis. It’s important to remember we’re all different. You’re not forced to come out, take time, there’s no race. Pip Gardner, The Kite Trust

Tracy Martinez works with The Outhouse, which offers support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Essex.

Tracy says when people know their friend or family member has come out, they might be likely to support and understand others. Greater awareness could lead to greater acceptance.

The more people that are out and happy to be themselves, it makes it easier for others to follow. The benefits of being out, for your mental health and just living your life like every other person has massive benefits. Tracy Martinez

Coming out is a big decision for anyone who's questioned their sexuality. New research shows that concerns about safety and discrimination still play a large role in someone's decision to come out.

<50% of young LGBT+ people feel able to be open about who they are

17% hear negative language daily

24% experience cyber bullying

Telling anyone about your sexuality or gender identity is personal and complex, but there are organisations that are there to help.