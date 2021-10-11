Plans for the new Cambridge Children’s Hospital, the first dedicated institution if its kind in the region, have been submitted to the City Council.

Built on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, the hospital will care for children and young people from Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire - but also nationally and internationally.

Early designs and floor plans had already been shared with the Council’s planning committee in August and also include details of possible future development for the hospital beyond 2025.

The project got a celebrity boost earlier in the year when Stephen Fry backed the plans and narrated a fundraising video.

The hospital would embed genomic and psychological research alongside clinical expertise in physical and mental child health with the idea to take care of the whole child, not just their illness.

The drawings are an early indication of how the hospital might look when it opens in 2025. Credit: Hawkins\Brown

The construction team behind the hospital said submitting the plans was a huge moment for the realising the vision for the project.

This is a big milestone for Cambridge Children’s Hospital, not only in planning terms, but in sharing our vision for ‘a whole new way’: one that integrates children’s mental and physical health services alongside world-class research to provide holistic, personalised care in a state-of-the-art facility. Andrew Tollick, Senior Programme Manager for Design and Construction, Cambridge Children’s Hospital

Credit: Hawkins Brown and White Arkitekter

Work is still ongoing to develop the Outline Business Case, which has to be approved by the Treasury, and on the fundraising campaign.