Two boys arrested after 18-year-old stabbed in Great Yarmouth bike robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed during a robbery in Great Yarmouth last night (10 October).

The suspected attackers, aged 15 and 16, reportedly approached the victim and two other men in St George’s Park and demanded their bikes.

They attacked him and stole two bikes before fleeing the scene. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and enquiries led police to arrest two boys on suspicion of GBH.

The victim is in a serious condition at hospital and is suffering from head and back injuries.

This was a very nasty assault and we understand this incident will cause concern in the local community, especially as crime and anti-social behaviour has been a priority in this area. The consequences of knife crime can be severe, even fatal, which is why we take any offences involving knives extremely seriously. Detective Inspector Tom Smith

A police cordon was put in place but has now been lifted. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.