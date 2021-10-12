Family of murdered teen campaign for life saving 'Bleed Kits'
The family of a murdered teenager from Milton Keynes are setting up a charity to provide 'bleed kits' to first responders so they can reduce catastrophic blood loss.
18-year-old Jay Fathers was killed on New Years' Day 2021 at a house party on the Stantonbury Estate.
He was was repeatedly stabbed by Callum Aylett, 21, who lived next door to the party and had been involved in a feud with his neighbours.
Aylett was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years at Luton Crown Court on Monday.
Jay's mother and father want to raise enough money so the lifesaving 'bleed kits' are available in an emergency.
The medical packs can be used to stem bleeding before paramedics or the emergency services arrive at a scene.
"We're hopefully going to raise a lot of money for these bleed kits to put in all around Milton Keynes and surrounding areas to help save other people," Jason Fathers said.