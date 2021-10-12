Family of murdered teen campaign for life saving 'Bleed Kits'

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Liz Summers

The family of a murdered teenager from Milton Keynes are setting up a charity to provide 'bleed kits' to first responders so they can reduce catastrophic blood loss.

18-year-old Jay Fathers was killed on New Years' Day 2021 at a house party on the Stantonbury Estate.

He was was repeatedly stabbed by Callum Aylett, 21, who lived next door to the party and had been involved in a feud with his neighbours.

Jay Fathers, 18, was stabbed to death in the early hours of New Years Day, 2021 Credit: ITV

Aylett was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 28 years at Luton Crown Court on Monday.

Jay's mother and father want to raise enough money so the lifesaving 'bleed kits' are available in an emergency.

The medical packs can be used to stem bleeding before paramedics or the emergency services arrive at a scene.

Jason Fathers with one of the 'bleed kits' he says could have saved his son's life Credit: ITV Anglia

If these kits would have been around and there was access that night to one of these kits we feel ... it would have helped. Jason Fathers, Jay's dad

"We're hopefully going to raise a lot of money for these bleed kits to put in all around Milton Keynes and surrounding areas to help save other people," Jason Fathers said.