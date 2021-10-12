Investigations into crash that killed four people on Sunday continues today

Investigations into a crash that killed four people in Bedfordshire will continue today.

Bedfordshire Police officers are appealing for information and are urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Officers were called to reports of a serious single vehicle traffic collision near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5 near Leighton Buzzard at 3.40am on Sunday. Emergency services attended the scene following reports of a car on fire in a field near Heath and Reach.Since then, police and firefighters have been at the scene to recover those who died, along with the vehicle as part of the investigation.

Map showing where the crash happened Credit: ITV Anglia

Officers say it is 'highly complex work' and will continue into today (Tuesday).

Acting Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are doing our work in a dignified and meticulous manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident.

We believe there were four people in the car who sadly died in the collision. Specially trained officers are speaking to their families and are offering them support, while forensic identification is still to take place. “While we believe no other vehicles were involved, our investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Acting Sergeant David Burstow, Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Investigation Unit

"At this point we are keen to reiterate the requests of the families involved not to speculate on social media, but I would appreciate any information from witnesses or anyone else who may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

"We would be particularly interested to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by visiting Bedfordshire.police.uk/report or calling 101 and quoting Operation Loddon.