'It's going to be a difficult winter': Addenbrooke's Hospital on NHS pressures

Watch an interview with Clinical Research Nurse Dot Chatfield from Addenbrooke's Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge says it's expecting 'extraordinary pressures' this winter due to covid and flu cases with staff saying it's going to be a 'difficult winter'.

The Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says it's having to ask staff 'to work even harder' as they prepare for the winter.

Health bosses say that staff are 'tired' after the last eighteen months, but that they are 'determined' to get through the pressures being predicted.

We're seeing numbers going up and we do know that it's going to be a difficult winter, with waiting lists the way that they are as well, we have to make as best attempts as possible to make sure we reduce the number of people who come in very poorly with flu and covid, so if you can have both vaccines all the better. Dot Chatfield, Research Nurse

Special vaccination clinics have been set up for staff for both covid boosters and flu vaccinations. One reason is to help reduce levels of staff absence through illness.

The vaccinations can be done on the same day, one in each arm.

NHS staff are being encouraged to have their flu vaccinations. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Trust is preparing for higher demand, with building work currently underway on a new 56 bed unit to help with the hospital’s recovery from the pandemic and to help reduce waiting lists. It's due to open early 2022.

A 56 bed unit is being built at Addenbrooke's, due to open in early 2022. Credit: ITV News Anglia

How is The Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust preparing for winter?

Vaccinating staff against flu and covid to help keep staff safe and able to come to work.

A 56-bed unit will open early next year to give extra capacity. It's part of an on-going programme to provide five extra wards and 116 beds to treat more people and help get waiting lists down.

Four hundred new nurses and six hundred apprentices will start work.

A bed plan for the hospital is in place to deal with winter highly infectious diseases like flu and norovirus and covid with wards identified for different illnesses.

Infection control continues with restricted visiting, PPE, social distancing and hand hygiene and large scale testing of patients and staff for covid.

Staff at Addenbrooke's Hospital queue for covid boosters and flu vaccinations.

A & E pressures at Addenbrooke's Hospital

The emergency department at Addenbrooke's Hospital is seeing extremely high demand from patients the CUH Trust says, dealing with an average of 360 patients per day, which is above pre-Covid levels.

Because of Covid safety and social distancing, the Emergency Department has a reduced number of treatment spaces and seats in waiting areas.

People are being asked to use alternatives to A & E such as the minor injury units in Ely and Doddington which can provide urgent care, help and advice.