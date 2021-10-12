Northamptonshire helpline launched during Hate Crime Awareness Week

A new 24/7 telephone helpline is being launched in Northamptonshire for people who are affected by or witness Hate Crime.

It will be operated by national charity Stop Hate UK to allow people to report incidents and receive help, support, advice and guidance.

Lines have opened this week to mark the start of the tenth annual National Hate Crime Awareness Week.

Stop Hate UK chief executive, Rose Simkins, said: “All forms of hate crime are significantly under-reported and some people and communities are reluctant or unwilling to talk to the police.

"We are able to support people who may feel they have nowhere else to turn. Contact with our helpline, or other reporting channels, might be the first time an individual has talked to someone about the things they are experiencing.

"No-one should have to suffer hate crime in silence and working together with the police we can help to make a difference in Northamptonshire.”

Northamptonshire Police prevention manager, Laura Jones said: