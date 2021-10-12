Poverty Forum set up to help families who are struggling financially

Play video

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

A Poverty Forum's been set up in Colchester to bring the town together to support people who are struggling financially.

As energy and food prices increase, the Universal Credit £20 top up taken away and National Insurance increasing next year, there are fears more people will face financial hardship.

People who already were struggling are now going to be in a desperate strait. Which means all organisations that have been here today are going to be working much harder. They will need to expand their volunteer base, they will need more resources, probably more premises and everything else because these are the people that are going help the people that are most in need The Right Reverend Roger Morris, Bishop of Colchester

The Colchester Poverty Forum is a joint initiative between the Bishop of Colchester and Colchester CAP Debt Centre.

It's hoped the forum will allow other local agencies, businesses and churches to join forces and work together to help those in the town who are facing financial hardship.