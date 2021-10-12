Poverty Forum set up to help families who are struggling financially
Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost
A Poverty Forum's been set up in Colchester to bring the town together to support people who are struggling financially.
As energy and food prices increase, the Universal Credit £20 top up taken away and National Insurance increasing next year, there are fears more people will face financial hardship.
The Colchester Poverty Forum is a joint initiative between the Bishop of Colchester and Colchester CAP Debt Centre.
It's hoped the forum will allow other local agencies, businesses and churches to join forces and work together to help those in the town who are facing financial hardship.