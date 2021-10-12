Two men charged with murder of 47-year-old man in Bury St Edmunds

Two men have been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old man who died in hospital two days after being stabbed in June this year.

Victim Neil Charles was found at around 3.55am on Sunday, June 20 in Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds.

He was suffering with a serious stab wound and was taken by police to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

He died two days later, on Tuesday 22 June.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Charles died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

Two men who were first arrested in connection with this incident on Sunday 20 June and then rearrested yesterday (Monday 11 October) have now both been charged with murder.

David King, 55, of Radnor Close in the town and 18-year-old Edward King of the same address have been remanded in custody and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday 13 October).