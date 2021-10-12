Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed a new 'Wellbeing dog'.

Olive is the first to be recruited to the service and will help with the mental wellbeing of staff.

The three-year-old cocker spaniel has become the country’s first Oscar Kilo 9 accredited, fire service wellbeing and trauma support dog.

It’s important that we encourage our staff to talk more openly about mental health, especially those who are operational and attend sometimes harrowing incidents. Olive will help to create a calm environment where people will feel more relaxed and able to talk freely, so we can effectively support individuals as needed. Rob Porter, Assistant Chief Fire Officer at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Olive, wearing her official ‘OK 9’ wellbeing jacket joins Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Wellbeing Team.

Olive the 'Wellbeing dog' is settling in well with staff. Credit: ITV News Anglia

She can now be called upon to spend time with staff who have attended a difficult job, or are suffering from stress or trauma.

Dogs are know for increasing oxytocin and serotonin levels in people and can help to lower blood pressure. They are perceptive to different emotions and are able to recognise anxiety and stress.

Olive is a natural, she has a lovely temperament and loves being fussed. After a hard start in life she will undoubtedly shine in her new career. Mark and Olive will be a credit to the wellbeing team at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service. Watch Manager Mark Foster

While some police forces already have wellbeing dogs, Olive is a first for the fire service nationally.