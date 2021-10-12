A warm welcome to Olive, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service's first ever 'Wellbeing dog'
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed a new 'Wellbeing dog'.
Olive is the first to be recruited to the service and will help with the mental wellbeing of staff.
The three-year-old cocker spaniel has become the country’s first Oscar Kilo 9 accredited, fire service wellbeing and trauma support dog.
Olive, wearing her official ‘OK 9’ wellbeing jacket joins Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Wellbeing Team.
She can now be called upon to spend time with staff who have attended a difficult job, or are suffering from stress or trauma.
Dogs are know for increasing oxytocin and serotonin levels in people and can help to lower blood pressure. They are perceptive to different emotions and are able to recognise anxiety and stress.
While some police forces already have wellbeing dogs, Olive is a first for the fire service nationally.