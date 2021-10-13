Essex vineyard promises payments of wine to tempt volunteers

Play video

A vineyard in Essex has come up with an innovative way of dealing with labour shortages.

Prettyfields Vineyard in Ardleigh near Colchester has appealed for volunteer grape-pickers who will be paid with lunch, coffee and of course, wine.

Tom Bunting and Robert Blyth, the Directors at Prettyfields said they had hoped to recruit 40 people to help with the harvest on Saturday, but they've already lined up closer to 80 volunteers and there is still the rest of the week to go.

The harvest began yesterday, but on Saturday another 16 tonnes of grapes will need to be picked in one day.

In the past, the company have relied on workers from Eastern Europe to help.

They have luckily been able to find some local workers but with enough grapes on their sites for around 30,000 bottles of wine, they need more.

Tom Bunting said he's delighted with the response to their appeal for volunteers. "It's been incredible to end up with 80 volunteers and we are thinking about doing this again now so we're asking people to join our mailing list.

"These problems are caused by Brexit in my opinion as we just don't have the people coming over for the work anymore and it has been hard to recruit locally"