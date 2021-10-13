Increasing demand pushes GP surgeries to the brink

Play video

Doctors in the Anglia region have said general practice is close to crisis point, with ever increasing demand from patients.

The UK has one of the worst ratios of doctors to patients in Europe, and although the government say there are record numbers of GPs currently in training, patients are reporting frustrating delays.

The government today announced that social distancing will no longer be required in surgeries to help increase the number of face to face appointments.

In Luton, Graham Harvey, is a receptionist at Wheatfield Surgery.

He told ITV Anglia that many patients are becoming frustrated by long waits.

He said:

We'd give appointments every day of the week if we had them but the demand is horrendous at the minute. Today for instance, we took more than 350 calls in the morning and this is a quiet day. On a Monday or Friday we've taken more than 1000 calls a day by the end of the day. Graham Harvey, Receptionist

Some patients have contacted ITV Anglia to say that they feel it is too hard to get a face to face appointment.

The Wheatfield surgery has a ratio of one thousand nine hundred and 70 patients to every doctor - better than the national average.

But since Covid the pressure has been enormous.

Tracey has been practice manager here for two decades and says telephone appointments are here to stay.

She said:

We are not quite at crisis level yet but that's why we are trying to do things differently, so it doesn't reach that point. I think telephone appointments will have to stay. It's a different world now and the demand from patients has increased tenfold. Tracy, Practice Manager

Dr Alabi works shifts of 10 to 12 hours. She says telephone appointments are one of the only ways to cope with demand.

As the system comes under strain staff have faced increased abuse here - particularly on reception.

Graham said:

We get people on the phone calling you names that you wouldn't be allowed to broadcast. And blaming us completely for it. Other people have threatened us, come and banged and rattled our gate and you do feel threatened. What would happen if that gate wasn't there? Graham Harvey, Receptionist

The government say they are committed to increasing the number of training places available for GPs to 4,000 a year, and that the number of doctors accepting places to train as a GP is at an all time high.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: