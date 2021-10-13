Man dies after falling from e-scooter in Stevenage

A man in his 50s has died from his injuries after coming off an e-scooter in Stevenage.He was taken to hospital by ambulance with a life-threatening head injury following the crash at the Broadwater Crescent junction with Woodland Way at around 11pm on Friday 24 September.

He died of his injuries in hospital two days later.Sergeant Sam Cordingley, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this incident."