Mother who was shot to death by husband in her own home was found by her child

Play video

Watch Tanya Mercer's report from Ipswich Crown Court

A mother who was shot dead by her husband during lockdown last year was found by one of her children, a court has heard.

52-year-old gun dealer Peter Hartshorne-Jones is being sentenced after admitting the manslaughter of his wife, 42-year-old Silke, by diminished responsibility.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in May 2020 after being shot in the chest twice but died from her injuries.

It happened at the couple's 17th century farmhouse in the village of Barham where the couple lived with their two children. Today a court heard how the children woke to hearing 'strange noises' and screaming, and one child found Silke's body covered in blood while Hartshorne-Jones was sat downstairs eating breakfast.She was shot while the children slept in rooms nearby.

Police at the home in Barham Credit: ITV

Ipswich Crown Court heard today that Hartshorne-Jones had contacted care providers 26 times within 42 days during the first national coronavirus lockdown, believing he was infected.

Mr Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Mrs Hartshorne-Jones told a neighbour in the days before her death that "her husband was not good at all and she was finding it difficult".

He went on to say that the "extensive contact with various health professionals" included the ambulance service, accident and emergency departments and private GPs, but no cause for his symptoms was found.

The defendant admitted at an earlier hearing to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, with the court told he was found to have been "suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning".

After shooting his wife, the defendant made a 999 call from his landline at 4.44am "asking for the police, not the ambulance service", Mr Gair said.

During the course of that call he told the operator he had shot his wife '10 minutes ago'. He then added 'I think she's dying, actually.' He went on to say he shot his wife twice in the chest, which is not far from the truth. He remained on the phone while armed officers were dispatched to his address. Mr Gair, prosecuting

Hartshorne-Jones was arrested on the driveway of his home in the village of Barham.

His wife, who sustained wounds to her left upper arm and chest and was found on her bedroom floor, went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital at 6.42am.

Mr Gair said: "There's no evidence that I've seen from any source of any problems with the marriage until March 2020 when of course the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak in the UK in the sense that the first lockdown was then imposed.

"It's then clear from the evidence that the defendant believed that he had been infected by the virus."

Hartshorne-Jones, who ran a recruitment business and also traded in shotguns, first got a shotgun certificate in 2000 and it was renewed in 2015, and he also obtained a firearms dealer registration in 2010, Mr Gair said.

He said the defendant had answered "no" to a question, on firearms certificate applications in 2000 and 2015, about whether he had ever received treatment for a mental health condition.

Mr Gair said it has since been found that "there are episodes recorded in his medical notes of depression prior to the signing by him, certainly for renewal in 2015".

Police seized eight shotguns, two rifles, two air rifles and nine stocks and barrels from the home after the killing, all of which were held in accordance with licensing requirements, Mr Gair said.

He said Hartshorne-Jones's firearms licences are being revoked by police.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, a German national, qualified as a lawyer before moving to London in 2007.

She married Hartshorne-Jones in 2010.

Her brother, Jens Lutschewitz, told the court it "nauseates" him that Hartshorne-Jones has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

"It's incomprehensible and a real mockery of the real victims in the case." he said.

The sentencing hearing will continue on Thursday.