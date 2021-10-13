Police stop van in Suffolk held together by straps

Police in Suffolk stopped a driver after their vehicle was being ‘held together’ by straps.

The box van was spotted in Needham Market, near Ipswich, by a team on patrol.

Officers discovered the rear axle, chassis and body were held together by ratchet straps, usually used for holding cargo down.

A traffic offences report was issued along with a ‘PG9’.

What is a PG9?

A roadworthiness prohibition. The government says this is given for mechanical problems or for the condition of a vehicle’s bodywork and equipment.