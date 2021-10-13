Prolific paedophile rapist is jailed after two decades of abusing children

A man who groomed and abused a number of vulnerable young people for two decades has been sentenced to life in prison at Luton Crown Court.

Carson Grimes, 65, was described as a modern-day Fagin who lured children to his home, dubbed the House of Horrors by his victims.At his home in Luton he plied them with drugs, alcohol and sedatives so he could sexually abuse and rape them.He appeared for sentence today (Wednesday) at Luton crown court after being convicted in July of 36 offences against 9 children.

He was told he must serve at least 22 years before he can apply for parole.His case was featured this week on the Channel 4 series 24 hours in Police Custody.Grimes began abusing children in the 1980s when he lived in London.

When he moved to Bedfordshire his behaviour escalated and continued to around 2002.

He targeted vulnerable children, many of whom had been in foster care or came from chaotic homes.Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew described him at the trial as a “modern-day Fagin”.Today, Mr Mulgrew said:

The youngest victim was five years old. Most were aged 10 to 14. There was the use of a powerful sedative with eight of the victims, rendering them unconscious. He used physical violence. One was threatened with a gun. Threats were made against them or their families. The victims were were vulnerable. He knew the authorities might not believe them if they came forward. Mr Mulgrew, Prosecuting

"He used he no protection when he had sexual intercourse with them."He had a sophisticated modus operandi involving grooming victims. He gave them money, food and a place they believed was safe."They were given alcohol, cannabis and then Class A drugs, crack and heroin."Many victims have suffered serious long term affects - serious mental health problems, attempted suicide, and serious self-harm. Some have committed criminal offences.""Many saw his home as a safe haven and he was a father figure."Grimes, also known as Carson Phillips, lived in Dumfries Street in Luton.

He was arrested in February 2018 after an allegation by one of his victims, who is now in his late 30s but who was just 11 years old when Grimes groomed, raped, and sexually abused him in the early 1990s.He was convicted of 11 counts of rape, 8 of buggery, 11 of indecent assault and 6 of indecency with a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and still denies his wrong-doing, said the prosecutor.In a statement, one of Grimes’ victims said:

As a child I thought Carson was my friend and that he cared about me but he was giving me alcohol and putting drugs in it so he could do what he did. He then made me believe that what he was doing was OK and natural. I spent my life lying to cover up what he did. He took away my innocence, caused me to hurt all those around me. He caused me a lifetime of suffering, pain and hurt.” Victim statement

Senior Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Rachel Rowell said: "This is a truly shocking case in which a sexual predator systematically took advantage of vulnerable children who did not have strong support networks at home.”Superintendent Steve Ashdown said:

I have not come across an offender who has caused this much harm, to this many people. I am sure there are many more out there and I would encourage them to come forward. Superintendent Steve Ashdown

Mr Ashdown added: “The force worked through thousands of documents such as health, prison and school records, which highlighted the impact of the abuse on the youngsters' subsequent behaviour."He said some became "prolific burglars", had addiction problems, self-harmed or attempted suicide, and one sadly took their own life.The officer said there had been "wide-ranging psychological trauma" in all Grimes' victims.Superintendent Ashdown said all the victims blamed themselves, but "the only person to blame is Carson Grimes and to recognise that takes courage"