Prolific paedophile rapist is jailed after two decades of abusing children
A man who groomed and abused a number of vulnerable young people for two decades has been sentenced to life in prison at Luton Crown Court.
Carson Grimes, 65, was described as a modern-day Fagin who lured children to his home, dubbed the House of Horrors by his victims.At his home in Luton he plied them with drugs, alcohol and sedatives so he could sexually abuse and rape them.He appeared for sentence today (Wednesday) at Luton crown court after being convicted in July of 36 offences against 9 children.
He was told he must serve at least 22 years before he can apply for parole.His case was featured this week on the Channel 4 series 24 hours in Police Custody.Grimes began abusing children in the 1980s when he lived in London.
When he moved to Bedfordshire his behaviour escalated and continued to around 2002.
He targeted vulnerable children, many of whom had been in foster care or came from chaotic homes.Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew described him at the trial as a “modern-day Fagin”.Today, Mr Mulgrew said:
"He used he no protection when he had sexual intercourse with them."He had a sophisticated modus operandi involving grooming victims. He gave them money, food and a place they believed was safe."They were given alcohol, cannabis and then Class A drugs, crack and heroin."Many victims have suffered serious long term affects - serious mental health problems, attempted suicide, and serious self-harm. Some have committed criminal offences.""Many saw his home as a safe haven and he was a father figure."Grimes, also known as Carson Phillips, lived in Dumfries Street in Luton.
He was arrested in February 2018 after an allegation by one of his victims, who is now in his late 30s but who was just 11 years old when Grimes groomed, raped, and sexually abused him in the early 1990s.He was convicted of 11 counts of rape, 8 of buggery, 11 of indecent assault and 6 of indecency with a child. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and still denies his wrong-doing, said the prosecutor.In a statement, one of Grimes’ victims said:
Senior Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Rachel Rowell said: "This is a truly shocking case in which a sexual predator systematically took advantage of vulnerable children who did not have strong support networks at home.”Superintendent Steve Ashdown said:
Mr Ashdown added: “The force worked through thousands of documents such as health, prison and school records, which highlighted the impact of the abuse on the youngsters' subsequent behaviour."He said some became "prolific burglars", had addiction problems, self-harmed or attempted suicide, and one sadly took their own life.The officer said there had been "wide-ranging psychological trauma" in all Grimes' victims.Superintendent Ashdown said all the victims blamed themselves, but "the only person to blame is Carson Grimes and to recognise that takes courage"