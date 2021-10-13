'A loving father': Tributes paid to dad killed in A47 crash

A man who died following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday (8 October) has been named.

Christopher Hunt, 33, of Branston Road in Uppingham, died when the red Ford Fiesta he was driving crashed with two other vehicles at about 8.10pm.

The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, were also injured and one is said to be in a life-threatening condition.

In a statement Mr Hunt’s family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Chris. He was a loving father and perfect son, who will be missed by all his family, friends and colleagues."

Cambridgeshire Police is appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.