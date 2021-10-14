Dog stolen in Northampton returned even though owner had moved

A stolen French Bulldog has been reunited with its owner after disappearing in April.

The two-year-old dog, Cherry, was stolen and sold to a local man in Brighton for £250, a price much lower than the usual cost for the breed.

When Cherry was not getting on well with the man's existing dogs, he sought advice from RSPCA Brighton, who checked her microchip and found her owner lived 160 miles away.

Cherry's owner Vivian Joyce lived in Northampton when her dog disappeared but she had since moved to Wisbech, Cambridgeshire and was unsure she would ever see her French bulldog again.

When RSPCA Brighton rang to say they had traced the microchip and they had her, I just cried. I'm so grateful to get her back Vivian Joyce

The RSPCA says it shows how important microchips are and why it is important to keep information on them up to date.