Man stabbed outside Luton shops

A man has been stabbed outside of a shopping area in Luton.

A group of four or five men attacked him as he tried to enter Nisa Local off Delphine Close in Farley Hill early on Saturday (9 October) evening.

Police say after ‘an altercation’ one of the group threatened the victim with a knife.

The same member of the group then stabbed him in his leg.

He fled and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.

Anyone who was in the area between 6-7pm is being asked to contact the police.