Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Children from Norfolk have been speaking to ITV News Anglia about living with sight loss - hoping they can encourage others to follow their dreams.

The charity Vision Norfolk supports more than 4000 visually-impaired people in the county every year - including more than 500 children.

More than 35,000 people are living with some degree of sight loss in Norfolk.

For 'World Sight Day', ITV News Anglia spoke to some of them about their experiences.

Marcus Dunn

Marcus Dunn is 13 and suffers from a retinal detachment he wasn't born with.

He had leukemia when was seven and was placed in a coma. When he woke up, he couldn't see.

"We didn't know I had sight loss until the doctor came and told us, but now that I have got sight loss I have all the support that I really need to help me," he said.

"I didn't understand what it was and I just thought it was normal."

Ronnie Robinson

Ronnie Robinson is 16 and was born with Glaucoma.

It means he only has 2cm of vision in his left eye and pretty much no vision in his right eye.

He's not let his visual impairment hold him back though, and is now doing his A-levels and training with Team GB's triathalon squad - inspired to follow in the footsteps of our Paralympians.

"I was told I couldn't read or write. And then I'm thinking, wow, imagine if I could get to the Paralympics or become a lawyer," said Ronnie.

"That would be something that no one would have ever expected. I just want to inspire people so that they can do what they want to do. That nothing can get in your way."

Bonnie Smith

Bonnie is seven and has a rare condition in her left eye, but can see properly in her right.

She loves dancing, music and playing football - and doesn't let her visual impairment stop her from doing anything.

"When I grow up I want to be a footballer, so I can show that anyone can do things, they just might have to do them a different way," she said.

"It isn't a disability, it is a new ability."