A nine-year-old girl from Ipswich has created a book club to teach her schoolmates about black heritage.

A'niah Soanes started the weekly club after experiencing comments about her skin colour.

She decided to educate her friends by reading a book about a black person or written by an author who is black.

We were playing Harry Potter and I would like to be Hermione but my friend said I wasn’t allowed to be because of the colour of my skin. People should know there is such a great heritage of black people in the world and it’s really important that they should know about it. A'niah Soanes

A’niah’s friends, Jasmine and Isla helped her set up the club.

Every Friday the year five students read a book with other year groups.

I think the children enjoy the stories because they always come with a big smile on their face. Then when we start reading they always ask a question because they want to learn. Jasmine Smy, year five pupil

Credit: ITV Anglia

I really enjoy it because we're teaching other people about how they should be respectful and how they should enjoy being them. Isla Roberts, year five pupil

The girls hope that by sharing these stories they can show others how important black history is.