Schoolgirl creates black history book club after experiencing comments about her skin

A nine-year-old girl from Ipswich has created a book club to teach her schoolmates about black heritage

A'niah Soanes started the weekly club after experiencing comments about her skin colour. 

She decided to educate her friends by reading a book about a black person or written by an author who is black. 

A’niah’s friends, Jasmine and Isla helped her set up the club.

Every Friday the year five students read a book with other year groups.

Credit: ITV Anglia

The girls hope that by sharing these stories they can show others how important black history is. 