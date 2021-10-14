Schoolgirl creates black history book club after experiencing comments about her skin
A nine-year-old girl from Ipswich has created a book club to teach her schoolmates about black heritage.
A'niah Soanes started the weekly club after experiencing comments about her skin colour.
She decided to educate her friends by reading a book about a black person or written by an author who is black.
A’niah’s friends, Jasmine and Isla helped her set up the club.
Every Friday the year five students read a book with other year groups.
The girls hope that by sharing these stories they can show others how important black history is.