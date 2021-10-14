US warplanes rehearse flypast over London

American combat aircraft based at Lakenheath in Suffolk are rehearsing a flypast over the Tottenham stadium in London.

Two F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron and two F-15C Eagles from the 493rd Fighter Squadron will be taking part in the mission.

Two F-15s depart RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

The aircraft will perform a flypast over the stadium during the NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins on Sunday 17th October.

The USAF says the demonstration will showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts.

Senior commanders say the flypasts are also useful training for pilots, aircrew and ground control teams.