COP 26: how the climate crisis may change the way we produce our food

Glasgow is preparing for world leaders to discuss climate change at the COP26 summit next month.

The environmental crisis will have an impact on all of our lives - one of the biggest could be the food that we eat.

According to a study by the University of Oxford, food production accounts for over a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions

Half of the world's habitable land is used for agriculture and 70% of global freshwater withdrawals are used for farming.

With high temperatures, extreme weather and rising sea levels, areas of food production could be put under increasing pressure, so how can we be more environmentally friendly.

Our reporter Raveena went to Croxton Farm in Stibbard near Fakenham in Norfolk to meet farmer James Runciman.

Farmer James Runciman speaks to reporter Raveena Credit: ITV Anglia

He's been looking after cattle for as long as he can remember - an industry he loves being a part of - but an industry facing increasing criticism.

Out of all types of farming, rearing animals has the biggest impact on our climate.

Experts say livestock are responsible for almost 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

James says he's worked hard to make his farm more sustainable and much of the criticism is unfair.

We are grazing ancient permanent pasture, we are capturing carbon, we are sustaining this local environment and all the wildlife that is associated with it. It's all very well telling us we've got to get rid of livestock...but if we going to replace this brilliant protein with imported or man-made proteins that's going to have a bigger effect than producing beef that is natural and sustainable. James Runciman, Farmer

Sustainable food production is something that's on the menu at the John Innes Centre in Norwich.

Growing food in our changing climate is a challenge - but scientists here are looking at ways of developing crops in contained environments using vertical farming - so they are healthier and resistant to fluctuations in our weather

We can look at producing the same foods that we are eating at the moment we just have to be smarter in the way that we produce them. So we need to look at producing food with minimal inputs but actually can we produce the at food closer to home and by using those contained environment does that give us a stable reliable food production Rachel Wells, Scientist

So the good news is that meat and two veg is likely to still be on our plates in years to come as long as we focus on greener ways of production

One of those hoping to get that message to future generations is Matt Willer.

He swapped pens and pencils for garden utensils - after giving up his job as a teacher to help build allotments at schools instead.

James Willer wants to teach children how to grow their own food Credit: ITV Anglia

Among the 20 projects he's involved in is one at Thorpe St Andrew School in Norwich.

It is about inspiring the next generation to at least be aware of where the food comes from because if we all grow food like this it will make the world more sustainable. And that is the example we are trying to set. Reducing our carbon footprint so from the charities point of view this is the future. Matt Willer, Founder of The Papillon Project

And it's certainly giving children here plenty of food for thought

"It is really a good place to learn about all the vegetables here and all the fruits as well."

"We have done different meals when we have taken produce from the allotment which is really nice and then you are more conscious about what you are growing and you are eating and you know where it's come from."

"If we grow it here it reduces the amount of carbon footprint we are producing by a huge amount so if we can locally that is brilliant."

What people choose to eat will always be their personal choice.

But it's the small steps we take now which could make a big difference to our futures.