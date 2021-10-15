Jail for burglar who preyed on 93-year-old man with dementia in Peterborough

A burglar who targeted a 93-year-old man with dementia in Peterborough has been jailed for almost four years by a judge who branded his actions “despicable”.

Scott Ellis, 35, saw his opportunity on the morning of 11 June last year when he crossed paths with the victim who was walking back to his home in Westwood from the shops.

He claimed he saw the elderly man was struggling and offered to walk him back, but after being invited in he eventually began going through the victim’s wallet and kitchen cupboards.

DC Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “It would have been extremely clear to anyone within moments of engaging in conversation that the victim was unwell and Ellis used this to his advantage.

“Due to his severe dementia and the ongoing pandemic, clear signs were displayed on the windows either side of the front door that made it clear the victim was vulnerable."

Despite this, Ellis entered the home to steal from him.

Cameras inside the victim’s home alerted his son, who called his father and asked to speak to Ellis, who explained how they had met and claimed he was helping.

Believing that was the end of it and Ellis was leaving, the son hung up but called again a short while later after the camera notified him of a further activation where Ellis was heard asking the victim for £20 to ‘do his garden’.

He was again told to leave but a third activation happened shortly after where Ellis was seen to be going through the victim’s wallet and kitchen cupboards.

Ellis, of no fixed address, was identified as the offender and later arrested and charged with burglary with intent to steal, which he admitted in court.

On Tuesday (12 October), he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Johnathan Seely commended DC Reed for his work on the investigation, including collecting the evidence to be able to show the “true despicable nature of the offending”.

DC Reed added: “Ellis has a significant history of offending, including burglaries, robbery and lots of dishonesty which started when he was a juvenile and has continued since.

“This latest stint in prison should give him plenty of time to reflect on his actions and engage in support he needs to turn his life around.”