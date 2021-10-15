Life changing cancer centre opens in Norfolk today

A £5 million cancer centre at Cromer and District Hospital will open today (Friday 15 October).

The North Norfolk Macmillan Centre has been built to cope with an expected 200% increase in demand over the next decade.

Currently most people in the area travel to Norwich for their care, something Macmillan and the NHS says was ‘tiring and time-consuming’.

Everyone, regardless of who and where they are, deserves access to high quality, personalised care that addresses their practical and emotional needs, as well as their cancer. This shouldn’t come at a cost or make their life any harder than cancer has already made it, but for people living in rural communities like North Norfolk this has unfortunately been the case – until now. Emma Tingley, Macmillan Cancer Support

The centre has five new chemotherapy chairs. Each chair will take six people a day.

Credit: North Norfolk Macmillan Centre

30 people a day

The ward sees the old Davison Unit, which once housed a children's ward, totally renovated. Bosses say it represents a new era in cancer care for the region.