MPs across the Anglia region have been paying tribute to the MP for Southend West who has been killed in his constituency.

Sir David Amess was holding a constituency surgery in a methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea when he was attacked.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, the MP for Harwich and North Essex, said he had given his life in the service of his country and constituency.

Robert Halfon MP said Sir David 'embodied Essex man', and was kind, thoughtful, funny, compassionate and generous spirited.

The former health secretary Matt Hancock MP said Sir David had been a mentor to him when he first entered parliament and he was devastated to hear of his death.

Brandon Lewis, the MP for Great Yarmouth and Northern Ireland secretary, said he was shocked and saddened.

Praise also came from Oliver Heald MP who represents North East Hertfordshire.

As news of the attack came out out many MPs said they were thinking of Sir David, including Shailesh Vara, the MP for North West Cambridgeshire.

James Cartlidge the MP for South Suffolk, said it was a shocking event and his thoughts and prayers were with Sir David's family.

Fellow Essex MP Stephen Metcalfe, who represents South Basidon and East Thurrock also tweeted his shock.

The Jo Cox Foundation, set up after the death of the Labour MP for Batley and Spen following an attack in her constituency, also tweeted about the news.

He'd tweeted he would be holding the surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church this morning.

Sir David was first elected to Parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

He has been an active MP in Parliament, sponsoring bills including the Abortion (Amendment) Bill (1996-7), the Protection Against Cruel Tethering Act (1988) and the Warm Homes Bill, which passed into law in December 2000 as the Warm Homes and Energy Conservation Act.

With over 30 years’ experience in Parliament, David often chairs debates in the House of Commons on various different issues. David’s main interests and areas of expertise are animal welfare and pro-life issues.