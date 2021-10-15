Southend mourns Sir David - a proud Essex man who was a friend to many

There's been an outpouring of grief across the political spectrum at the death of Sir David Amess, but his loss will be felt especially keenly in Southend.

While tributes came from the big political names, there'll be many constituents mourning the loss of a man who was always prepared to take on their causes, big or small.

People in Southend were in a state of shock at what had happened but full of praise for the MP who had been so suddenly taken from them.

Lorraine Migliorini said Sir David was a lovely guy who always urged her to 'leave the Sir out' - a personable and charming man.

Steve Nayland, a former local councillor, said everyone liked Sir David regardless of their political leanings.

The Mayor of Southend also tweeted her sympathies to Sir David's family.

And Essex Fire and Rescue also spoke of their sadness at the news.

Sir David was one of Westminster's most colourful characters, never happier than when drumming up publicity for his constituencies.

He became MP for Basildon in 1983 - one of the Tory victories which pleased Mrs Thatcher the most. She was proud to get the support of what was known back then as "Essex man".

In 1992, he was expected to lose his seat. But he won it - early on election night. It was the first indication John Major would stay as Prime Minister.

But he realised the writing really was on the wall in 1997, so he left Basildon and stood in the safe seat of Southend West. For more than 20 years he championed Southend in the Commons, most notably in his relentless campaign for the town to get city status.

His other passion was animal welfare, joining Tory colleagues like his great friend Ann Widdecombe campaigning against the live export of animals.

Sir David never climbed to the top of the greasy pole - he was content with life as a very active backbencher. He was an MP determined to speak up - always very vocally - for the people he represented.