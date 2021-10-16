Nearly a thousand runners took to the streets of Cambridge for the city’s Town and Gown 10K race.

It is the 10th anniversary of the event, so to celebrate the organisers decided to put the Town and Gown 10K and Cambridge Half Marathon on the same weekend.

Roads in the centre of the city were closed as cars made way for runners. The fastest finisher completing the course in 31 minutes and 17 seconds.

Roads were closed to make way for the course route. Credit: ITV Anglia.

There were hundreds of runners for the 10K, but the half marathon, which is taking place tomorrow (October 17) always attracts more.

This year 15,000 people are expected to take part.

The event comes ahead of the Cambridge Half Marathon held on October 17. Credit: ITV Anglia.

The Town and Gown run is to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.