Lifeboat crew help fire service with blazing boat at Wells in Norfolk

The Wells inshore lifeboat helped firefighters tackle a burning boat in the harbour last night.

They were called out by the coastguard just before 7pm on Friday 15 October.

Fire crews were already at the scene and had made sure no-one was on board.

The tide was going out, leaving the burning boat resting on sand so crews were able to tackle the fire, and the lifeboat crew helped by ferrying fire fighting equipment to the scene.