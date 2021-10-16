Police forces in the east offer security advice to MPs

Police in Suffolk and Norfolk are offering reassurance to local communities following the tragic death of Essex MP Sir David Amess. In light of the attack yesterday in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, which has been declared as a terrorist incident by the Metropolitan Police, representatives from both forces have contacted MPs to offer advice regarding their security. Counter-terrorism officers are working alongside Essex Police and the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit. Assistant Chief Constable Eamonn Bridger from Protective Services & Joint Justice Services, said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Sir David after this awful incident which is believed to have been carried out by a man who was acting alone. “We would urge communities to continue to be tolerant and supportive of all those affected by the tragedy and encourage anyone who suffers as a result of this incident to get in contact with us.”

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman said every MP will be contacted individually by Op Bridger representatives in their local force to discuss their security arrangements, and to ensure they are aware of all advice pertaining to their personal safety and security. They will also speak to MPs about security arrangements for any events they are planning to attend in the coming days, so the appropriate advice can be provided.

He added: “We encourage MPs to immediately report any security concerns to their local police force in order to keep themselves, their staff and members of the public attending surgeries safe. Funding is available through the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority for security needs.”

The investigation is now being led by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Counter-Terrorism Command and has been declared by the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism as a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British male has been arrested in connection with this incident and the police are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

Anyone with information about a crime can call 101, 999 in an emergency or the police anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321. Emotional and practical support is also available for anyone affected via the following website: https://victimsofterrorism.campaign.gov.uk/