Dream draw for AFC Sudbury in the FA Cup

Suffolk non-league side AFC Sudbury have been given a dream tie in the Emirates FA Cup 1st Round - against Colchester United.

The draw, however, will evoke uncomfortable memories for U's fans after their First Round exit to non league opposition last season.

Northern Premier League side Marine produced the shock result at Colchester's Jobserve Community Stadium. They play in the eighth tier of English football, the same level as Isthmian League North side AFC Sudbury who've had to negotiate five ties to reach this stage.

It's reward for their 3-1 victory over National League South side Dartford in the 4th Qualifying Round.

AFC Sudbury supporters react to their FA Cup 1st Round draw. Pictures from AFC Sudbury/Twitter

And there's a historical FA Cup link between Colchester and the Suffolk club.

United played hosts to Sudbury Town for an FA Cup 2nd Round tie with Brentford in 1996. That was prior to Town's merger with Sudbury Wanderers to form AFC Sudbury.

Bowers & Pitsea, who play in the Isthmian league Premier Division, also face league opposition in Lincoln City from League One. It's the first time the Essex club has qualified for the 1st Round.

Also through without a replay are King's Lynn Town who'll host Walsall from League Two, and Southend United who'll face National League rivals Chesterfield.

Brackley Town and St Albans City will also take on clubs from the EFL if they win their replays, against Guiseley and Corinthian Casuals respectively. St Albans would host Forest Green Rovers while Brackley would visit AFC Wimbledon.

Kettering Town would travel to York City or Morpeth if they win their 4th Qualifying Round tie with Buxton at the second attempt.

The draw, shown live on ITV, also produced two regional head-to-heads. Northampton Town against Cambridge United, and MK Dons against Stevenage.

Ipswich Town's squad celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1978 Credit: PA

Meanwhile 1978 FA Cup winners Ipswich Town have a home tie against League Two strugglers Oldham.

FA CUP 1ST ROUND TIES INVOLVING THE REGION'S CLUBS

AFC SUDBURY v COLCHESTER UNITED

NORTHAMPTON TOWN v CAMBRIDGE UNITED

ST ALBANS CITY or Corinthian Casuals v Forest Green Rovers

Chesterfield v SOUTHEND UNITED

York City or Morpeth v KETTERING TOWN or Buxton

IPSWICH TOWN v Oldham Athletic

AFC Wimbledon v BRACKLEY TOWN or Guiseley

KING'S LYNN TOWN v Walsall

MK DONS v STEVENAGE

Lincoln City v BOWERS & PITSEA

Ties to be played between November 5-8