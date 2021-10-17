Petition launched to make Southend a city in honour of murdered MP David Amess

A petition has been started called for Southend-on-Sea to be given city status in honour of a decades-long campaign by Sir David Amess.

The MP, who was murdered at his constituency surgery on Friday, had long called for his hometown to be recognised - often asking about the issue in parliamentary debates.

After his death the online petition, set up by resident Tony Smith, called on the government to make Southend a city in honour of Sir David and his life and work. So far almost 1500 people have signed it.

The petition to make Southend a city in honour of David Amess has been launched online

Around 300,000 people live in Southend, making it the most populated place in the whole of Essex. It even has two parliamentary constituencies (Southend West and Southend East and Rochford). Sir David long argued that "Southend by definition is too large to be a town" and needed to be made a city to thrive.

He even secured an adjournment debate on the subject in the Commons in December 2019. He told the House during that debate: "I am not messing around. We have got it from the Prime Minister that Southend is going to become a city - and it will become a city."

After the most recent Cabinet reshuffle in September, Sir David joked to the House that he was left disappointed not to be made "minister with responsibility for granting city status to Southend".

Last month Sir David was joined by James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, the Mayor of Southend, the Leader of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, the Town Crier and members of the Southend City Status Committee to mark the official launch of Southend’s bid for city status.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Sunday there will be "work in Government" on the prospect of realising Sir David's long-running campaign. Since Friday, a number of MPs have fondly recalled the Southend West MP's energy for the cause, including the frequency with which he mentioned the campaign in the House of Commons.

The MP for Ilford North, Labour's Wes Streeting said he "could think of no more fitting tribute" to the late MP than the campaign to grant Southend city status to be at the"top of the agenda".