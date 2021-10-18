Family of Sir David Amess visit the floral tributes where he was fatally stabbed

The family of Sir David Amess have been to visit the scene where he was fatally stabbed.

They came to see the foral tributes which have been left outside Belfairs Methodist Church and read the messages on them.

The widow of Sir David Amess, Julia, was accompanied by family members. Wiping tears from her eyes, she read messages on floral tributes piled outside the church where her husband died. Family members comforted one another, with one placing an arm around Julia, and they stayed for around 15 minutes.

Julia Amess the widow of Conservative MP Sir David Amess Credit: PA Wire

The minister of Belfairs Methodist Church, Rev Clifford Newman, spoke with Sir David’s widow during the family visit to the church. The six visitors bowed their heads and formed a semi-circle around the churchman as he gave a short private address. They left without speaking to reporters.

A police cordon in Eastwood Road North in Leigh-on-Sea has now been lifted.

Floral tributes are piled up at either side of the door to Belfairs Methodist Church, with at least five uniformed police officers standing inside the building and a marked car in the road outside.