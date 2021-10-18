Mural of Sir David Amess appears at skatepark

A mural of Sir David Amess has been painted at a skatepark he opened in 2008.

It comes after he was fatally stabbed on Friday while holiding regular meetings with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church.

The mural was painted by the artist Madmanity who posted a picture on Instagram with the title 'Why?'

He went on to explain that it was the closest place to the scene of the stabbing that he could legally paint the mural.

He also says he's not surprised by the positive reaction, but has declined to be interviewed as he is keen not to benefit from the misfortune of others.